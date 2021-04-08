Leader of Neo-Nazi group pleads guilty to charges that include threatening Edmonds journalist

A 25-year-old Redmond man who led the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, pled guilty Wednesdasy in the U.S. District Court in Seattle to federal conspiracy and hate crime charges for threatening journalists — including TV journalist and Edmonds resident Chris Ingalls — and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism.

Cameron Shea pled guilty to one count of conspiring to commit three offenses against the United States: interference with federally-protected activities because of religion, mailing threatening communications and cyberstalking. He also pled guilty to one count of interfering with a federally protected activity because of religion..

Shea and three co-defendants were charged with conspiring via an encrypted online chat group to identify journalists and advocates they wanted to threaten in retaliation for the victims’ work exposing anti-Semitism. The group focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of color. The group created posters, which featured Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and Molotov cocktails, and threatening messages, to deliver or mail to the journalists or advocates the group targeted. Shea messaged the group that he wanted Atomwaffen members in different locations to place posters on their victims’ homes on the same night to catch journalists off guard and accomplish a “show of force.” Among them was Ingalls, who had reported on Atomwaffen. (See more in our earlier story here.)

Shea mailed posters to several victims, including a poster sent to an official at the Anti-Defamation League that depicted a Grim Reaper-like figure wearing a skeleton mask holding a Molotov cocktail outside a residence, with the text “Our Patience Has Its Limits . . . You have been visited by your local Nazis.” Two of Shea’s co-defendants, Ashley Parker-Dipeppe and Johnny Roman Garza, previously pled guilty to the conspiracy charge and were sentenced. The fourth co-defendant, Kaleb Cole, pled not guilty and is awaiting trial in September 2021.

Shea will be sentenced on June 28. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for the hate crime charge and five years for the conspiracy charge.