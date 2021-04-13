Learn more about pollinators during April 19 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting

“Pollinators & What They’re Into” is the topic of the Monday, April 19, program presented by the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club.

The virtual meeting begins with social time at 10:30 a.m., followed by a talk on floral design by Pricilla Krueger, at 11 a.m. and the program at 11:15 a.m.

The presenter is Paul Bryant, a retired engineer and entrepreneur who is now a backyard beekeeper and Master Gardener.He will discuss the major groups of pollinators (there are more than just bees) and how to attract and identify them, the habitats they need, the types of plants they like, and the ways they benefit us.

This meeting is open to members and non-members.To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com

You can find Floretum online at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/EdmondsFloretumGardenClub.