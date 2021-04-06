Letter to the editor: City council candidate Janelle Cass has the skills for the job

Editor:

“In the midst of chaos, finally a voice of reason with credentials. Someone who knows and cares about the Environment and our citizens.”

Our city faces significant policy and investment decisions regarding infrastructure and land use that will have an indelible impact to our environment and the way we live. We as citizens have a unique opportunity to elect Janelle Cass, who has the professional qualifications and track record of thoroughly evaluating the environmental and economic impacts of government projects; someone with expertise in environmental law and community engagement.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1970 requires all federal agencies to prepare Environmental Assessments (EAs) and Environmental Impact Statements (EISs) whenever the government significantly expands its activities or infrastructure. The NEPA process involves balancing the interests of various constituencies that have a stake in the proposed project. If the NEPA process is not professionally conducted in accordance with stringent standards of evaluation and evidence, the federal courts will stop the project. Janelle Cass is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in civil & environmental engineering and served as an environmental engineer in the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration. Janelle has extensive experience with the NEPA process, meaning that she knows how to professionally interact with various and diverse constituencies in an endeavor to build consensus that will withstand legal scrutiny.

These skills are precisely what is needed by Edmonds as we confront issues involving housing, stormwater retention and drainage, our water system, minimizing carbon emissions, bike lanes and many other complex issues affecting our quality of life.

Andrew Morgan

Edmonds