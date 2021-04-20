Letter to the editor: Help Edmonds Noon Rotary support COVID-affected foster families

Editor:
Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds manages the gift-giving trees to
support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for
Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem Programs (VGAL). This
programs provide court-appointed special advocates for children who are
victims or alleged victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or neglect.
Because the impact of COVID continues to plague our foster families,
Rotarian Diane Buckshnis worked with CASA ‘s Division Manager Joelle Kelly
and Program Supervisor Lindsay Cortes to determine a program to assist these
families. The pilot program was refined to these three items: 1) money for
basic needs – food, clothing, diapers; 2) welcome gifts for kids entering
the system and what might be needed and, 3) money for spring sports help or
something the kids may need to acclimate in foster home. It was determined
that the maximum gift would be $100. Lindsay Cortes was able to find 23
families in need! Yahoo!
We will be working on creating a “diversity library” for families that need
books for children of diverse backgrounds. If anyone has any ideas on the
library diversity strategy, please contact Rotary.
Should you wish to donate to this cause please visit
www.edmondsrotary.com and donate and specify for CASA. For more
information about CASA, visit:
snohomishcountywa.gov/881/CASA-Program
Happy spring to all those that have donated to the Rotary CASA program over
the years — your dollars at work!
Diane Buckshnis
Edmonds
On behalf of all Rotarians and CASA volunteers
