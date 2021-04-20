Letter to the editor: Help Edmonds Noon Rotary support COVID-affected foster families

Editor:

Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds manages the gift-giving trees to

support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for

Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem Programs (VGAL). This

programs provide court-appointed special advocates for children who are

victims or alleged victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or neglect.

Because the impact of COVID continues to plague our foster families,

Rotarian Diane Buckshnis worked with CASA ‘s Division Manager Joelle Kelly

and Program Supervisor Lindsay Cortes to determine a program to assist these

families. The pilot program was refined to these three items: 1) money for

basic needs – food, clothing, diapers; 2) welcome gifts for kids entering

the system and what might be needed and, 3) money for spring sports help or

something the kids may need to acclimate in foster home. It was determined

that the maximum gift would be $100. Lindsay Cortes was able to find 23

families in need! Yahoo!

We will be working on creating a “diversity library” for families that need

books for children of diverse backgrounds. If anyone has any ideas on the

library diversity strategy, please contact Rotary.

Should you wish to donate to this cause please visit

www.edmondsrotary.com and donate and specify for CASA. For more

information about CASA, visit:

snohomishcountywa.gov/881/CASA-Program

Happy spring to all those that have donated to the Rotary CASA program over

the years — your dollars at work!

Diane Buckshnis

Edmonds

On behalf of all Rotarians and CASA volunteers