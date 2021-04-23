Letter to the editor: Individual solutions can make significant environmental changes

Editor:

Earth Day. Perhaps a misleading term as the earth and planet are not in any immediate danger. The atmosphere and biosphere are undergoing rapid change that could at least make humans much less comfortable and at worse lead to a drastic and unpleasant reduction in our numbers. Ecology is a relatively new biological discipline. There is no instruction manual for the ecosystem, yet we tamper with it as we would not with our vehicles, cell phones and televisions…removing parts incautiously and haphazardly without thought to the impact on the biological system on which we depend. If you breathe oxygen, drink water and eat food you are an environmentalist, acknowledged or not.

We face three problem areas:

atmospheric and oceanic warming and ocean acidification caused by CO2 emissions from the massive burning of fossil fuels for transportation, generation of electricity and agriculture.

warming and ocean acidification caused by CO2 emissions from the massive burning of fossil fuels for transportation, generation of electricity and agriculture. pollution as a function of population growth and increased consumption and the failure of recycling systems as well as chemicals from agriculture and lawn care.

as a function of population growth and increased consumption and the failure of recycling systems as well as chemicals from agriculture and lawn care. a drastic rapid reduction in biodiversity; the number of species declines faster than evolution.

We as individuals are responsible for these problems as our impact is additive. It follows that individual solutions can add up to significant change:

Changing to electric vehicles can have a large impact on CO2 emissions. Transportation, mostly private cars, and trucks, produces approximately 60% of the CO2 emissions that contribute to the greenhouse effect and fizzy water ocean.

to electric vehicles can have a large impact on CO2 emissions. Transportation, mostly private cars, and trucks, produces approximately 60% of the CO2 emissions that contribute to the greenhouse effect and fizzy water ocean. Shop less and with the source and the potential for recycling in mind. Chinese goods are produced with coal power. China now leads the world in CO2 production (while the U.S. is still the top overall contributor to date).

and with the source and the potential for recycling in mind. Chinese goods are produced with coal power. China now leads the world in CO2 production (while the U.S. is still the top overall contributor to date). Converting as much of your lawn as possible to native plants will help counter the loss in biodiversity and eliminate the need for chemicals. Lawns, by some estimates, are the largest irrigated ‘crop’ in the US. This monoculture destroys soil, requires chemical applications, excludes other plant species, and contributes to the decline of birds, bees, and other essential species. Small gasoline engines, such as those used in lawnmowers, trimmers, and blowers, produce as much pollution as approximately 40 modern cars. If you must have a lawn, use electric tools.

as much of your lawn as possible to native plants will help counter the loss in biodiversity and eliminate the need for chemicals. Lawns, by some estimates, are the largest irrigated ‘crop’ in the US. This monoculture destroys soil, requires chemical applications, excludes other plant species, and contributes to the decline of birds, bees, and other essential species. Small gasoline engines, such as those used in lawnmowers, trimmers, and blowers, produce as much pollution as approximately 40 modern cars. If you must have a lawn, use electric tools. Educate yourself using Web search tools or the library. For Web searches you can filter your search to educational (edu) or organization (org) sites. For example, to search for fossil fuel use: site:edu AND org fossil fuel. Your local library’s reference librarian can assist with searches and books on any and all of these topics. I’ve included a sample of references below.

Some references:

https://news.climate.columbia.edu/2020/03/13/fix-recycling-america/

https://evolution.berkeley.edu/evolibrary/article/0_0_0/massextinct_10

https://earther.gizmodo.com/lawns-are-an-ecological-disaster-1826070720

https://news.climate.columbia.edu/2010/06/04/the-problem-of-lawns/

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/03/090320164659.htm

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/exxon-knew-about-climate-change-almost-40-years-ago/

http://econogics.com/en/smallpol.htm

Kolbert, Elizabeth The Sixth Extinction, Henry Holt and Picador Books, 2014

McKibben, Bill, Falter: has the human game began to play itself out? Henry Holt, New York, 2019

Robert Jamieson PhD

Edmonds