Letter to the editor: Levy will address aging, overcapacity school buildings

Dear Editor,

Now that kids are going back into in-person learning, it is time to bring attention to our aging and overcapacity school buildings. The Edmonds School District (serving over 20,000 students in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Woodway) is asking voters to support our schools with the Capital Levy in the April 27 election. Let me tell you why it is critical for people to vote yes for the essential work planned in this levy, including:

Replacing two very old buildings and adding capacity to our over-crowded elementary schools,

Providing safety and security upgrades such as new fire alarms, sprinklers, and secured entry points, and

Doing preventive maintenance (to avoid costlier repairs down the road) such as roof repairs and HVAC system updates.

The district has a great track record for using capital levies and bonds responsibly – delivering promises on budget and on time. The state does not provide funds for school construction, with an expectation that districts will have to ask taxpayers to provide the needed support. While the tax rate has gone down since 2019, this levy would simply bring the tax rate back to just under 2019-levels and then keep it at that steady rate for six years.

The strength of our community is highly dependent on the quality of our schools. I strongly encourage voters to invest in our students and schools by voting yes and mailing their ballot by April 27.

Thank you!

Nancy Katims, Ph.D.

Edmonds School Board vice president

Edmonds resident since 1999