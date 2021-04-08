Letter to the editor: Now’s the time to offer ideas for Edmonds Climate Action Plan

Editor:

I would like to thank the City of Edmonds for facilitating a terrific workshop on March 25 to get citizen input into the developing Edmonds Climate Action Plan. I enjoyed the workshop’s virtual discussion rooms that gave me a chance to hear my neighbors’ great ideas for Edmonds’ strategies, primarily focused on buildings and energy; transportation; waste; and natural resources.

The workshop included a short survey, which will remain open to the public through May 3. I hope that many Edmonds citizens contribute their ideas even if they were not able to attend the workshop. The survey is easy to fill out online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2RFVKS

More opportunities for public input are planned during 2020. A place to sign up for project updates can be found on the Edmonds website at www.edmondsclimate.com. The website is packed with interesting pages such as:

-The 2017 Community Greenhouse Gas Inventory, the Science-based Targets Memo used by the City Council to set Edmonds’ target, and other documents: www.edmondsclimate.com/cap-materials

-Strategies for Building & Energy, Transportation, and Waste and Natural Resources: www.edmondsclimate.com/solutions

Please take the survey by May 3 and get involved.

T.C. Richmond

Edmonds