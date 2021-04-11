Letter to the editor: Rethink Walkable Main Street vs. Save Our Saturdays

Editor:

I propose we continue Walkable Main Street (WMS) and work with retailers to explore options for improving their business… just as has been done with the restaurants.

Retailers need to get creative. That may mean making some investments to increase business….just as restaurants have done.

Ideas around advertising, Special events, provide package delivery to cars, perhaps fashion shows walking down Main Street during busy hours at restaurants. Does the city have some resources to help them explore possible solutions?

Between the Saturday Market and Walkable Main Street, we see lots of people coming to Edmonds on the weekend. The people attending are not just locals, but Edmonds is drawing people from outside the area because of the water (of course) and the character and fun atmosphere of our small town. More people means more money being spend. Why would we want to change that and reduce the reasons to come to Edmonds?

We know WMS has helped the restaurants. But they have had to make investments to make that happen and to withdraw the city’s support after they have made big expenditures does not seem right.

Several retailers told me they had a great year last year as people were spending money on their houses because they are confined to home…some are the same businesses that signed the letter re: Save Our Saturdays (SOS). Are there any statistics that support eliminating WMS? The exception may be clothing, but during the pandemic why would we buy clothes to stay home?

Yes, provide more close parking for handicapped and maybe the city needs to think about a parking structure or busing to downtown. But, I find it hard to believe people will not walk two to three blocks if they want to shop.

I support Walkable Main Street and I support our restaurants and our retailers. Let’s get creative!

Helen Hall

Edmonds