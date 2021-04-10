Letter to the editor: S.O.S — Save Our Saturdays

Editor:

As far back in time as anyone can remember, Saturdays have been and still are premiere shopping days for customers and retailers alike.

We, your downtown Edmonds retailers, want to continue to serve you on Saturdays but we understand that Walkable Main Street (WMS) is a deterrent to many of you for a variety of reasons.

WMS was a stop gap program implemented last year with the intention of helping the Main Street restaurants during a very critical time. The city deserves kudos for helping them.

Now it is the city’s turn to help the retailers…

With the advent of “streateries,” WMS, which closed Main between 6th and 3rd on many weekends last year, is no longer necessary. While an attractive and fun concept, it does deter our customers from coming to the downtown to shop.

We are not proposing to eliminate WMS altogether. Instead, just limit it to Sundays.

Edmonds is still a great place to live, work, eat AND shop. Our vibrant community has always supported a mix of businesses and livelihoods for many of us. Let’s continue.

Please let your Edmond’s government officials know your concerns. Email them here.

We are always grateful for your patronage. Thank you!

Lili Hall, Garden Gear

Kimberly Koenig, Rogue

Andy Cline, Cline Jewelers

Teri Soelter, Teri’s Toybox

Robert Boehlke, House Wares

Kate Guthrie, Glazed and Amazed

Jenny Murphy, Sound Styles

Rebecca Anjewierden, Rebekah’s

Jenny Shore, The Wooden Spoon

Nan Wilson, Interiors of Edmonds

Carla Gabbett, Treasures and Teas

Liz Morgan, FIELD

Manya Schilperoort, Maje Gallery

Jen Lawson, Crow