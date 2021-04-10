Letter to the editor: S.O.S — Save Our Saturdays

Editor:
As far back in time as anyone can remember, Saturdays have been and still are premiere shopping days for customers and retailers alike.
We, your downtown Edmonds retailers, want to continue to serve you on Saturdays but we understand that Walkable Main Street (WMS) is a deterrent to many of you for a variety of reasons.
WMS was a stop gap program implemented last year with the intention of helping the Main Street restaurants during a very critical time. The city deserves kudos for helping them.
Now it is the city’s turn to help the retailers…
With the advent of “streateries,” WMS, which closed Main between 6th and 3rd on many weekends last year, is no longer necessary. While an attractive and fun concept, it does deter our customers from coming to the downtown to shop.
We are not proposing to eliminate WMS altogether. Instead, just limit it to Sundays.
Edmonds is still a great place to live, work, eat AND shop. Our vibrant community has always supported a mix of businesses and livelihoods for many of us. Let’s continue.
Please let your Edmond’s government officials know your concerns. Email them here.
We are always grateful for your patronage. Thank you!
Lili Hall, Garden Gear
Kimberly Koenig, Rogue
Andy Cline, Cline Jewelers
Teri Soelter, Teri’s Toybox
Robert Boehlke, House Wares
Kate Guthrie, Glazed and Amazed
Jenny Murphy, Sound Styles
Rebecca Anjewierden, Rebekah’s
Jenny Shore, The Wooden Spoon
Nan Wilson, Interiors of Edmonds
Carla Gabbett, Treasures and Teas
Liz Morgan, FIELD
Manya Schilperoort, Maje Gallery
Jen Lawson, Crow
Thank you to these downtown merchants for speaking up and offering a lovely compromise for WMS. While the actions taken last year provided a lifeline for the restaurants and a much needed community outlet for residents, the health of the retailers must be taken into consideration. The mayor and city council should take to heart the medical adage “First do no harm”.