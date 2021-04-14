Editor:

As members of the Edmonds City Council, we have witnessed many changes in our city over the past 14 months and have supported every effort to assist the public and community businesses during this difficult period. We continue to support initiatives that keep Edmonds vibrant. The retailers and many in the community have asked to keep Main Street open on Saturdays as a better way to support all businesses. We agree this will help with economic resiliency for all downtown businesses.

On April 6, we had a presentation on Walkable Main Street. When we heard the details, we recognized that Sunday was a better option and asked the administration to seriously consider closing Main Street only on Sundays. Many have shared their concerns about the lack of access to the retail businesses and are in support of SOS – Save our Saturdays—backing a Saturday evening (not closing the street earlier than 6 p.m.) through Sunday evening closure of Main Street. Many of you have concerns about continued limited parking downtown due to the streateries which has helped to support local restaurants. We have absolutely heard you.

We are writing to voice our complete support for keeping the roads open and accessible to all on Saturdays until 6 p.m. We agree, this an ideal, balanced way to support our many retailers, giving them every opportunity to reach their customers while maintaining a pedestrian-friendly setting that so many have come to enjoy.

Along with many, including our retail establishments, we joined Mayor Nelson in his enthusiastic support for Walkable Main Street, and the effort to save our restaurants. As we look to the warm weather ahead, and the second summer under pandemic conditions, we want to give all the businesses in Edmonds — on Main and all our retail streets — the opportunity to grow and prosper.

We look forward to seeing you on Main Street soon.

Sincerely,



Susan Paine, Council President

Laura Johnson, Council President Pro-Tem