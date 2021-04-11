Letter to the editor: Statistically valid survey needed to gauge residents’ opinions on housing

Editor:

The Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission recently issued its much anticipated recommendations focused on expanding housing options in Edmonds.

Adoption of the Citizens’ Housing Commission’s recommendations by Edmonds would permit construction of either a duplex or two townhouses in most single family residential neighborhoods. In addition, two, three or four housing units on single family residential parcels, or cluster housing/cottage development would be permitted in other single family residential areas.

In addition, development of Detached Accessory Dwelling Units (DADU) would be permitted in most single family residential areas.

The Revised Code Of Washington defines a DADU as

“……an accessory dwelling unit that consists partly or entirely of a building that is separate and detached from a single family housing unit, duplex, triplex, town home, or other housing unit.”

Furthermore the Revised Code of Washington defines a dwelling unit as

“……a residential living unit that provides complete independent living facilities for one or more persons and that includes permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation”.

Or in other words, there is the potential for more separate houses on parcels that are presently zoned for single-family residences.

There has been considerable debate as to future residential development in Edmonds.

Proponents of the commission’s recommendations have advocated that there is community support for the construction of affordable housing in Edmonds. They assert that the addition of duplexes, townhouses, fourplexes and DADUs in single family neighborhoods would accomplish that goal without altering the characteristics of single-family residential areas.

Opponents of the commission’s proposals respond that there is minimal support for increasing density in single-family neighborhoods. They assert that the commission’s development proposals, if adopted, would increase noise, traffic, parking issues, density and degrade the quality of life for single-family residences adjacent to or near such development.

The City of Edmonds, when proposing a new policy or program, often develops an online survey and invites the general public to participate. Those informal internet surveys provide limited information as to the true extent of support or opposition for any proposed policy or program by the targeted population.

It is imperative that the City of Edmonds commission a statistically valid survey to determine the extent and type of Edmonds residential development that residents actually prefer for their city, as well as in their single-family neighborhoods. A properly designed survey can accurately reveal the preferences of not only all Edmonds residents, but also preferences of residential owners in single family neighborhoods.

In order for any survey to be as statistically accurate as possible and provide relevant information, that survey should be developed in a manner that generates the most reliable data. In order to accomplish that result, the survey should also include the following:

-The survey participants should be chosen at random and not from those wishing to voluntarily participate.

-Any internet survey that provides an open invitation to participate may provide unreliable data. Open internet surveys report what those who voluntarily responded to the survey believe or desire. Those surveys may not reflect an accurate preference of the targeted population as a whole, or those who will be most impacted if the commission’s recommendations are implemented.

-The population to be surveyed should be identified and defined.

-It is single-family homeowners that will bear the repercussions if the commission’s recommendations are adopted and implemented. It is of crucial importance to determine what Edmonds single-family residential owners specifically desire for their residential neighborhoods.

-Ensure that the questions are simple, neutral, unbiased, easily understood and to the point.

-Illustrations of duplexes, townhouses, DADUs or fourplexes adjacent to single family residences should accompany any survey. If available, photos of these situations that currently exist should be included for illustration. That will ensure ease of understanding and visualizing the housing commission’s recommendations, and how such development will impact adjoining single-family residential properties.

-Furthermore, the survey should include an option to reject all the commission’s development proposals for single family residential areas, and that option should be provided as a clear, viable alternative.

-Allow for an accurate marshalling of information by polling the proper number of individuals so that the survey will be statistically accurate within a defined and acceptable margin of error.

If the survey is executed in a statistically accurate and thorough manner, it should reveal reliable information of not only what all Edmonds residents desire regarding future residential development, but specifically what type of development is preferred by single family homeowners for their own neighborhoods.

Transformation of the comprehensive plan and subsequent zoning to permit increased development on single family residential parcels, either by constructing a duplex, two townhouses, up to four houses, or adding a DADU to an existing residence will have significant and permanent ramifications for single-family homeowners who reside in Edmonds. Once the protections of single-family zoning are eliminated, there is almost no turning back.

Furthermore, any assurances that an owner of a DADU be required to reside on the premises can also be discreetly jettisoned as recently observed in Seattle. In fact, these initial planning and zoning alterations to single-family residential areas often lead to even more intensive and intrusive development.

As long as the Puget Sound area continues to grow, there will always be the demand for even more “affordable” and market rate housing. Even if Edmonds voluntarily totally transforms itself into an ultra-high-density urban city, the demand for housing of all types in Puget Sound will not even begin to be satiated.

Adopting the commission’s recommendations to transform single-family residential areas will have a profound impact on those neighborhoods. It should be Edmonds City Council’s highest priority to accurately determine what the owners of the residences impacted by these recommendations actually desire for their own neighborhoods.

Eric Soll

Edmonds