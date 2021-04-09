Letter to the editor: Time to reimburse Councilmember Olson for police chief search documents

Dear editor,

How long do we expect the city council to table the reimbursement request from Councilmember Olson? Is this the council’s way to “pay back’ one of their members for revealing the totally botched selection process for our police chief?

It is imperative that our councilmembers get the information they need and that they provide oversight of the administrative branch of our local government — especially when evaluating qualifications for a director level candidate. But four councilmembers — Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Susan Paine, Luke Distelhorst and Laura Johnson — continue to drag Councilmember Olson through the mud for being thorough and doing her job. They continue to deny Councilmember Olson her reimbursement.

So what happened that so badly botched the background investigation? Either the HR director didn’t do her job or the mayor told her not to dig further into the candidate’s background. One of those scenarios is true. The court transcript of critical testimony was not ordered. Fingerprints to do an FBI background check were not ordered. People who came forward to share important background information were not interviewed in a timely manner. It is all in the public record as described in the following links:

Only Councilmember Olsen did the research to discover the facts. And because of her good work, she is denied the funds due to her. Stop racking up more wrongs. Do the right thing and reimburse Councilmember Olson the $337 that is due her for the court transcript. Thankfully, for our city, she was doing her job. The mayor, the HR director and four of the councilmembers failed to do theirs. And now they are failing again.

Respectfully,

Tom Mesaros

Former Edmonds City Councilmember