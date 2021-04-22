Margaret Mary (Greta) Bartholomew: She was passionate about her family, friends and faith

Margaret Mary Bartholomew, known as Greta, passed away March 15, 2021, at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, WA. She was born in Derry, Northern Ireland to John and Catherine Walsh on October 12, 1932.

By the age of 7, Greta and the rest of Europe found themselves in the midst of the Second World War. These troubling times helped shape her into the woman we all knew and loved. She took from this period a love for family; strong devotion to her faith; love for life and laughter; and her continued admiration of those in uniform, like her father John, who served in the First World War. This would lead her to her future husband, Dave Bartholomew. Dave, a visiting US service member, would become the love of her life and who she would spend the next 53 years with until his passing in 2017. She loved him deeply, and said a prayer in front of his picture every evening until she passed.

Greta enjoyed traveling, square dancing, and singing the songs from her youth and church. She really enjoyed talking to people over a cup of coffee; she never met a stranger. She loved reading, going to thrift stores and refinishing furniture. She was passionate about her family, friends, faith, Right to Life, and numerous charity groups, particularly the Native Americans and the homeless.

Greta is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and childhood friends. She is survived by her three children: Cathy and husband Jim; Paul; Michael and wife Peg; grandchildren Dan, Jackie and Jamie; nieces and nephews in Ireland and England; and countless other family and friends from around the world.

The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 7, 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 22209 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA. 98043. Inurnment will be at Holyrood Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St. in Shoreline, WA 98155, following the service. COVID restrictions will still be enforced. For the safety of those we care about, the inurnment will only be for immediate family and close friends of the family that meant so much to her. Your presence at the funeral alone would truly be a blessing.

Beck’s Funeral Home has an online memorial page set up for Greta. Please leave comments and memories atwww.beckstributcenter.com. It will mean so much to us.

In lieu of sending flowers, please give a donation to the Seattle Union Gospel Mission in her memory.

“Greta, the essence of you will always be in our hearts. We will never forget you.”

May the love of God and the peace of Christ surround her.

Listen to the audio of this obituary below: