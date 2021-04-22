Mayor Nelson to host Zoom meeting for North Edmonds area April 29

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson will host his third neighborhood Zoom meeting — this time for North Edmonds — on Thursday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m.

North Edmonds includes the neighborhoods of Seaview, Meadowdale and Perrinville.

Here’s the Zoom link to the meeting: zoom.us/j/92442759235. The link can also be found on the Edmonds Communications webpage at www.edmondswa.gov/communications.

“Meeting residents in their neighborhoods, even if by Zoom, has been a priority of mine so I can listen to concerns specific to different parts of town,” Nelson said. “I greatly enjoy getting to better know people from all areas of the city.”

Accordig to a city announcement Wednesday, the mayor and his team want to hear from community members in advance of the meeting including questions, comments,or just general anecdotes about the area. Send your questions or comments to communications@edmondswa.gov.

Having questions in advance helps staff research answers to provide the most useful information during the meeting. While priority is given to the questions received ahead of time, there will be a time set aside for live questions from the audience as time allows.

The meeting will use the Zoom Webinar format, which asks residents to sign in with an email address. This allows for a secure meeting, while still giving residents the opportunity to interact during the event.

Would you like to view the previous neighborhood meetings? Here is the recording of the second Neighborhood Zoom Meeting for the Highway 99 area. And here is the recording of the first Neighborhood Zoom Meeting for the Five Corners/Chase Lake area.