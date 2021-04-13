My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: April 13, 2021 – Juvenile attorney access

My Edmonds News presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1140, which would provide juveniles with access to attorneys when contacted by law enforcement. The House passed the bill 56-41 on March 2 and the Senate passed the bill 29-19 on April 11. The House and Senate will now negotiate amendments, and if they can come to an agreement, the legislation will go to the Governor’s office, to be signed into law.
For more information on House Bill 1140 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1140&year=2021&initiative=False
For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:
https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.