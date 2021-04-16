My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: April 16, 2021 – Health care law updates

My Edmonds News presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers debated concurrence on House amendments to Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5370, updating the mental health advance directive laws for the state. Senators concurred with the state House Representatives, 46-2, moving the bill to the Governor’s office, for an opportunity to be signed into law. Senators also concurred with the House amendments to Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5229, concerning health equity continuing education for health care professionals, by a vote of 33-15, sending the legislation to the Governor’s office for an opportunity to be signed into law.

