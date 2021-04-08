My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: April 7, 2021 – Resentencing of persistent offenders

My Edmonds News presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House Lawmakers debated Engrossed Senate Bill 5164, concerning the resentencing of individuals sentences as persistent offenders due to a robbery in the second degree charge. The bill passed the Senate 28-21 March 1, and passed the House 52-46 on April 7, which now moves onto the Governor’s office for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate 5164 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=5164&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo