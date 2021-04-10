My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: April 9, 2021 – Personal injury defenses involving police

My Edmonds News presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5263, concerning defenses in personal injury and wrongful death actions. Under the legislation, police officers that shoot people committing a felony can be sued by the estate of the felony committer unless they can provide beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime was actually a felony at the time of the death.The bill passed the Senate 28-20 on March 5, passing the House 56-42 on April 8, and will now go to the Governor’s office, for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate 5263 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=5263&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo