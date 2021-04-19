Neighborhoods, schools without power after vehicle-vs-utility pole collision on Hwy 99 Monday

Thousands were briefly without power Monday morning after a vehicle drove into a utility pole on Highway 99 in Lynnwood, causing electricity and internet outages affecting neighborhoods and several schools.
Emergency and PUD crews responded to the collision between 176th Street Southwest and 180th Street Southwest — near Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood — after a vehicle drove head on into a utility pole, knocking it over. Road closures are in effect in the area.
Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small said the male driver of the vehicle was forced into the utility pole after he was struck by another vehicle. The male victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries, she said. According to Small, the suspect driver — a woman in her 50s — was arrested under suspicion of DUI.
Electrical and internet services were impacted at several schools including Beverly Elementary, Meadowdale Elementary, Meadowdale Middle and Meadowdale high schools. It was the first day of in-person learning for Edmonds School District secondary students since the pandemic closed schools more than a year ago.
Initially, the collision caused outages affecting nearly 5,000 residents; however Snohomish County PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said that as of early Monday afternoon number has since decreased to fewer than 500. He said crews are on the scene working to repair the damage, but added that they do not have an estimated time for when power will be fully restored in the area.
In a letter addressed to families at the impacted schools, Edmonds School Dsitrict Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said all four schools would be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the day.
Read the full text of the letter below:
Dear families,
A power and internet outage in Lynnwood is impacting Beverly Elementary, Meadowdale Elementary, Meadowdale Middle School and Meadowdale High School.
Cohort A Students
If your student is in Cohort A and you are able to pick them up, please come as soon as you are able.
Middle and High School Bus Riders
If your student is in Cohort A and rides the bus, we will offer transportation home. Meadowdale High School buses will leave the school at 11 a.m. Meadowdale Middle School buses will leave at 12 p.m.
Elementary School Bus Riders
We are working on the elementary school bus schedule and will update families as soon as possible. Elementary students will need to have a parent or guardian present at the bus stop to pick them up. If there is not a parent or guardian present, the driver will bring the student back to the school where they will wait for their parent or guardian.
Elementary School Walkers
Students who walk to and from school will need to wait at school until their parent or guardian can pick them up.
Cohort B and C Students
Students and families relying on remote learning will not have access to district resources including Zoom instruction until the power is restored.
The remainder of the day is an asynchronous learning day for all four schools.
The power outage is due to a collision on SR 99 that impacted a utility pole.
We will follow up when power is restored.
