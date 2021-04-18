Olson invites constituents to Hwy 99 neighborhood ‘Talk Then Walk’ event April 21

Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson is hosting a Lake Ballinger neighborhood “Talk Then Walk” event this Wednesday, April 21, starting at 10 a.m.

Residents are invited to bring questions and concerns to the 85°C Bakery and Cafe, 22611 76th Ave. W. #100 (located in the southwest corner of the Ranch 99 Market complex). The talk will run from 10-10:30 a.m., observing social distancing and other health mandates, followed by a walk in nearby neighboroods.

Children and well-behaved dogs are welcome for the walk segment, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.