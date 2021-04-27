One driver injured in I-5 rollover collision Tuesday

A two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 near 44th Avenue West injured one driver and blocked two lanes of traffic for a short time Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the collision on I-5 in Mountlake Terrace, which occurred one vehicle — a Saturn sedan — merged onto the interstate from 196th Street Southwest, said WSP spokesperson Trooper Rocky Oliphant.
Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Saturn lost control of the vehicle while changing lanes, hitting a Toyota Scion. The Saturn then rolled over an unreported number of times, Oliphant said.
The Saturn’s driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Toyota driver was uninjured. However, both vehicles required towing from the scene.
The State Patrol is still investigating the incident.
–By Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.