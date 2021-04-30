Peggy Sanders to join Northwest Elder Law Group

Longtime Edmonds elder law attorney Peggy Sanders nnounced Friday that she will join forces with Northwest Elder Law Group.

Owned and managed by attorney Rebecca King, Northwest Elder Law Group has offices near Northgate, and provides legal services to older adults and their families.

“Peggy Sanders is an excellent, experienced and dedicated elder law attorney. I am thrilled to add her to our team,” King said.

“I’m excited about this move,” Sanders said. “This will give us a much broader range of resources to serve the needs of our clients.”

Attorney Nicole Betts and paralegal Tracy Smith will also be joining Northwest Elder Law Group along with Sanders. The three will be working out of the Northgate offices starting June 1, 2021.

Peggy Sanders has been actively engaged in the Edmonds community for over 10 years. Through her firm, Sanders Law Group, she has sponsored the annual Christmas musical of the Edmonds Driftwood Players, and she is also a business sponsor of the Cascade Symphony. She and husband Ralph Sanders are members of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center.

Sanders Law Group will close its doors on June 1 and is currently referring new clients to Northwest Elder Law Group. To learn more, visit NWElderlaw.com or call 206-937-6102.