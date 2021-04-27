Performing arts focus of next Edmonds Waterfront Center Zoom forum April 28

To celebrate and recognize the role of arts in Edmonds, the Edmonds Waterfront Center is continuing its Zoom Forum featuring local experts as presenters.

The next one, on “Performing Arts,” is Wednesday, April 28, features Joe McIalwain and Dave Earling. McIalwain is the executive director of the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Earling, a former Edmonds mayor, is a musician, conductor, and a longtime champion of the arts in the community.

The next two sessions are:

May 12: “Literary Art,” presented by David Brewster, co-owner of the Edmonds Bookshop. Brewster retired from Starbucks in 2017 after a career in books, music, and tech. He serves as president of the Edmonds Public Facilities District, which oversees Edmonds Center for the Arts.

May 26: “Outdoor Art,” presented by Frances Chapin, Arts and Culture manager for the city of Edmonds.

Each presentation will begin at noon and end by 12:30 p.m., with an additional 15 minutes for questions and answers.

To register, email Angel.Malidore@EdmondsWaterfrontCenter.org. You will receive a registration confirmation email and will be emailed a Zoom link the day before each presentation.

And if you missed the first presentation, April 14, on “Visual Art,” you can watch a recorded version by Tracy Felix, local artist and owner of Art Spot, at www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org/senior-programs/waterfront-forum.