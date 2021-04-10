Prep baseball: In first game on new field, Warriors defeat Hawks 5-1

In 2020, the Edmonds-Woodway High School baseball team’s new field was completed and on Friday — a year after the baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Warriors were finally able to host a game. The Warriors broke in their new home with a 5-1 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks.

The win improves the Warriors’ season record to 2-0 as they swept the Hawks after winning the season opener at Mountlake Terrace on Wednesday.

For those keeping track of the new field “firsts,” Maddox Stojkovic threw the first pitch for a strike and also collected the first-ever new field win after a strong performance in which he completed five innings, allowing only three hits, one run and a walk while striking out eight Terrace batters. Remy Heckman collected the field’s first-ever base hit and then pitched in relief of Stojkovic and held the Hawks hitless and scoreless over the final two innings, allowing only 2 walks and striking out 2.

Gibby Marshall-Inman also became the answer to an EWHS trivia question when he scored the game’s first run in the second inning on a wild pitch. Marshall-Inman went 1-for-3 at the plate and also added a walk and two stolen bases to his stat line. Other player highlights included Jacob Gabler, who was 1-for-3 with a run, walk and two stolen bases. The Warriors’ Lane Corsi was 1-for-1 with three walks and two stolen bases.

Addison Mattix was the losing pitcher for the Hawks, going three and two-thirds innings and allowing three hits, three runs and seven walks, with three strikeouts. Daniel Kim pitched one and one-third innings in relief and allowed three hits, one run and two walks. Kim also contributed for the Hawks at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and scoring the team’s only run.

Edmonds-Woodway’s next game will be at home on Wednesday against Meadowdale at 4 p.m. Mountlake Terrace will play at Lynnwood on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

— By Steve Willits