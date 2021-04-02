Prep football: In 27-0 win over Mavs, Warriors finish season undefeated

The stands at Edmonds Stadium were hardly jammed, but the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors continued their dominant ways in the annual Mavs-vs.-Warriors Stadium Jam showndown,  shutting out their Edmonds School District rivals from Meadowdale 27-0.

The Mavericks defense played hard, holding the high-scoring Warriors team to just one touchdown for most of the first half, before surrendering a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cruze Colwill to Forrest Newton with just :04 seconds on the clock before halftime.

Edmonds-Woodway used two second-half touchdown runs from Steele Swinton to put the game out of reach.

Swinton made the most of his 38 yards rushing by scoring three times. He finished the season with 14 touchdowns in the five games, 12 of them coming in the final three games.

The real story was the absolute dominance of the Warriors’ defense.

They frustrated the Mavericks offense all night long, holding them to minus-13 yards rushing and just 12 yards passing, for a total of minus-1 yards for the game with no first downs.

Edmonds-Woodway finished the season undefeated, with a 5-0 record. Meadowdale completed the season with a 2-2 record.

Prep Football:  Meadowdale @ Edmonds-Woodway, April 1, 2021

Meadowdale                       0   0    0   0  —  0

Edmonds-Woodway          7  7    6   7  —  27

First quarter scoring:
1:14 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 2-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Second quarter scoring:

0:04 — Cruze Colwill (E-W) 19-yard TD pass to Forrest Newton; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Third quarter scoring:

2:28 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 4-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is no good

Fourth quarter scoring:
3:10 — Steele Swinton (E-W) 5-yard TD run; Jacob Sanchez-Arias PAT kick is good

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale Head to Head Results since 2010 (Meadowdale leads the series 6-5):

April 1, 2021                           Edmonds-Woodway 27  Meadowdale 0

Sept. 27, 2019                        Edmonds-Woodway 27  Meadowdale 13

Sept. 21, 2018                        Meadowdale 41  Edmonds-Woodway 20

Oct. 6, 2017                            Edmonds-Woodway 21  Meadowdale 6

Oct. 21, 2016                          Meadowdale 31  Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 18, 2015                        Meadowdale 28  Edmonds-Woodway 21

Sept. 19, 2014                        Meadowdale 20  Edmonds-Woodway 17

Sept. 20, 2013                       Edmonds-Woodway 20  Meadowdale 14

Sept. 14, 2012                        Meadowdale 28  Edmonds-Woodway 14

Sept. 16, 2011                        Meadowdale 27  Edmonds-Woodway 7

Sept. 17, 2010                        Edmonds-Woodway 10  Meadowdale 7

— Story and photos by Scott Williams

 

