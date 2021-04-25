Recommended Reads: Immerse yourself in this paranormal thriller

The Eidola Project, by Robert Herold

Eidola is an ancient Greek word for ghosts. In this exciting, sometimes ominous novel, The Eidola Project team forms in the late 1800s to investigate ghosts, and that definition was just their starting point. They expanded their scope to include the presence of all things supernatural.

Treat yourself to this super read that explores and reveals for your own observation an opportunity to immerse yourself in an adventure of paranormal events. You’ll find that this fictional team is strained by the challenges they encounter. Will they be able to save those terrified people who have called on them, desperate for help? Or when confronted, will they succomb to the dangers and temptations of the hunt?

It’s an unusual and fascinating group of stray personalities drawn together in this endeavor. Each reveals distinct flaws that have driven them from society’s norms. Rejected by those around them who have chosen more prescribed lifestyles, these individuals have both a passion and a respect for the paranormal. They slowly begin to find from within a strength, and some unique powers or skills, they never realized before. They are up against grisly threats, however, that the strongest person would run from. Although they don’t want help, they cannot take on this work as individuals. They need to learn how to work together as a team, and use their talents for their common purpose. But can they unite before they are defeated, or are they too busy fighting among themselves as sparks fly?

The critical scenes of other-worldly events and creatures are all absorbing and draw the reader in with nerves taut and holding your breath. The suspense is compelling. The fated events manifest when least expected, and in extraordinary ways. The historical setting is well researched and presents some interesting dimensions and perilous challenges within the plot.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library