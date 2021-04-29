Recycle your cell phone at McDonald McGarry Insurance and benefit soldiers May 3-28

Do you have an old cell phone or two lying around your home or office? From May 3-28, downtown Edmonds’ McDonald McGarry Insurance is partnering with Cell Phones for Soldiers to collect and recycle your cell phones. These phones do not need to be in working order — gently used and broken phones are gladly accepted.

Cell Phones for Soldiers has provided over 300 million minutes of free talk time to troops overseas through its calling card program, Minutes That Matter. Cell phones collected will also help support Helping Heroes Home, an organization that assists veterans with emergency funds to alleviate communication challenges and other hardships. Each phone collected can provide up to two and a half hours of phone time to soldiers overseas.

The 2021 cell phone collection will be contactless. There will be a receptacle for phones near the back door of the McDonald McGarry office, where you can leave your phones for collection. (The bin will be emptied, and the phones brought safely inside, at the end of each workday). If you need a receipt, one can be mailed or emailed to you.

McDonald McGarry will be open and collecting phones from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays from May 3-28 at 630 Main St. in Edmonds. For more information, call the office at 425-774-3200 or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com.