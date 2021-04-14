Register now for April 22 virtual Edmonds Waterfront Center tour, opening

The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Thursday, April 22 with a virtual noontime tour featuring Edmonds resident Rick Steves, and a panel discussion.

In addition, lunch will be available to order from the Waterfront Center’s Potlatch Bistro, owned by Edmonds restaurateur Shubert Ho, with pickup on the day of the event.

Steves, owner of Rick Steves Europe and a longtime Waterfront Center supporter, is the host and producer of the virtual tour.

“Given the LEED Gold certified green building we chose Earth Day, April 22, for the event,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.

The new Waterfront Center has been built on the same site as the former Edmonds Senior Center building, and will operate as a multi-generational activity center, serving a much larger demographic in an expanded timeframe. While the center is not yet operating in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Senior Center will offer programs focused on seniors during the day and the City of Edmonds Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will offer multigenerational programs in the late afternoon and evening.

The April 22 grand opening event is scheduled for noon – 1 p.m. and will also include a panel discussion, emceed by Edmonds Senior Center/Waterfront Center Board Chair Gary Haakenson, featuring Johnson, Steves, Shubert Ho, and City of Edmonds Deputy Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Shannon Burley.

People can register for the event online at www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.