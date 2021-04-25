Rental assistance available through Volunteers of America Western Washington

Volunteers of America Western Washington recently made its 2021 Rental Assistance program available. Qualified Snohomish County households will be able to receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, including help with past-due rent.

Households applying for rental assistance are advised to collect the following documents: rental agreement, verification of rent due, 2020 tax form to verify annual income eligibility or other income proof if not filing taxes. Landlords can also initiate the rental assistance process on behalf of tenants by completing a form.

The program is intended to prevent evictions by paying rent for and targeting limited resources to people most likely to become homeless after eviction. Minority groups who have disproportionately been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak are highly encouraged to apply. Funds are made available through Snohomish County with federal and state funding.

Households must meet three initial screening criteria: Current Income (annual 2020, or monthly at the time of application) at or below 80% of Area Median Income. (See chart below for income range.)

Financial hardship directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 caused inability to pay rent

At risk of experiencing homelessness or currently experiencing housing instability The following households must be prioritized: Income at or below 50% Area Median Income (See chart below for income range.)

Households with at least one person currently unemployed and have been unemployed for 90 days before application date.

Tenants can complete the eligibility screening by:

-Calling 2-1-1

-Contacting an area VOA community resource center

-Connecting with partner organizations:

–Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI)

–Communities of Color Coalition (C3)

–Helping Hands Project Organization

-Checking with your landlord to determine if site screening is planned for your apartment complex

Landlords can request the rental assistance form and site screening or remote screening by emailing rentassistance@voaww.org or visiting voaww.org/fairhousing to download the form.

More information about how to apply for the rent and eviction rent assistance programs including their criteria and screening process can be viewed here as a PDF.