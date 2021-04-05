Save the date: April 14 food drive at Meadowdale HS to benefit Foundation for Edmonds School District

The Meadowdale High School Key Club and the Edmonds Kiwanis Club are hosting a food drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

All donated food goes directly to Edmonds School District families. Drive up and drop off canned, packaged and boxed food items at the main entrance of Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.