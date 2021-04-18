Save the date: Edmonds Chamber Charity Golf Scramble on for July 26

After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Scramble will return July 26, bringing together golfers of all skill levels for a day of fresh air, sun and fun. The event benefits the free community events produced by the Edmonds Chamber.

Your registration includes:

– Morning coffee

– Goodie bag

– Driving range balls and use of practice putting green

– 18 holes of golf with golf cart

– One entry into the raffle

– Lunch

The event opens with coffee starting at 7 a.m., and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Monday, July 26, at the White Horse Golf Club in Kingston, via the Kingston ferry. There is currently no shuttle service but that could change by the event date.

Cost is $135 per person with an early bird discount that ends April 30. After that, the fee is $150 per person.

You can register to play here.