Scene from Edmonds: Pinwheel galaxy

Photographer Tim Davis submitted this image of the Pinwheel galaxy, which he captured from an Edmonds deck over three days last week. According to Davis, 78 photos were taken using a tracking mount with a telescope and astronomy camera.Those photos were then stacked for a final image.

NASA describes the Pinwheel galaxy — or M101 – as a “giant spiral disk of stars, dust and gas” that is 170,000 light-years across, and nearly twice the diameter of our galaxy, the Milky Way. “M101 is estimated to contain at least one trillion stars,” NASA says. “The galaxy’s spiral arms are sprinkled with large regions of star-forming nebulas. These nebulas are areas of intense star formation within giant molecular hydrogen clouds. Brilliant, young clusters of hot, blue, newborn stars trace out the spiral arms.”

The galaxy was discovered by Pierre Méchain in 1781, and is located 25 million light years away from Earth. “It can be spotted through a small telescope and is most easily observed during April,” NASA says.