Scene in Edmonds: Fish pen

Julia Wiese passed along photos and what she learned about the fish pen now attached to the Edmonds Fishing Pier. It is holding approximately 30,000 young coho salmon, which will be released at maturity. You can learn more about history of the operation in this story/photo link from 2018.
