Scene in Edmonds: Improving salmon habitat with trees

Students from Edmonds-Woodway High School used part of their spring break to improve stream habitat along lower Shell Creek on Monday. The students volunteered with the Edmonds Stream Team to plant about 40 cedar trees along a stretch of stream edge lacking trees and covered with invasive plants – – reed canary grass and Himalayan blackberry.

Adult leaders Joe Scordino and Greg Ferguson said that the trees will shade the salmon spawning areas as they grow bigger and help reduce erosion caused by excess stormwater that gushes down the creek during rainstorms.