Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club assists with Cafe Ladro donations to food bank

When the manager of Cafe Ladro at Five Corners contacted Edmonds Food Bank Director Casey Davis with an offer of extra bakery products and prepared food for the food bank, Davis turned to the Edmonds Lions Club for their assistance.

The manager was hoping someone could pick up the products on four days every week and deliver them to the food bank. So Davis — who also is a Lions Club member — asked longtime members Jim and Judy Forgey if the club could help.

The answer was yes, and club members Bill Brooks, Judy and Jim Forgey, Rick Holst and Deandra Peterson now work four days a week to pick up the food from Cafe Ladro and deliver it to the food bank, with Lions Bob Moir, Vern Woods and Charles Brady serving as the alternates.

“We have just finished our first week and things went well considering we had a little paperwork to learn,” Judy Forgey said.