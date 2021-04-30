Scene in Edmonds: New home for coho fry

Members of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds assisted Sound Salmon Solutions in transferring coho fry from Edmonds’ Willow Creek Fish Hatchery. Working with Hatchery Director Brooke Skowyra, the group deployed a net into the hatchery pond and removed 80 pounds (16,000) coho salmon fry. The salmon were taken to a local stream and released.
