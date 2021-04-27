Scene in Edmonds: Super pink moon over Lake Ballinger

Doug Parrott photographed the supermoon Monday night over Lake Ballinger.

Here’s some background on supermoons, from the NASA website:

In the 1930s the Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing American Indian Moon names for the months of the year. According to this almanac, as the full moon in April, this is the Pink Moon, named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox. The plant is native to the eastern United States and is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

This full moon is the first of two supermoons for 2021. The term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth. Since we can’t see a new moon (except when it passes in front of the sun), what has caught the public’s attention in recent decades are full supermoons, as these are the biggest and brightest full moons for the year.

These two full moons are virtually tied, with the full Moon on May 26, 2021, slightly closer to the Earth than the full moon on April 26, 2021, but only by about 98 miles (157 kilometers).