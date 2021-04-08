Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront Center hosts drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic

The cold, wind and Northwest drizzle could not keep them away. The cars lined up like clockwork at their scheduled time to get their Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine through the window of their car, administered by the able team from South County Fire & Rescue. We were aiming for 50 vaccines, but we delivered 62. This is the most important thing we can offer our seniors during the pandemic.

Managing the traffic was a trick, with a steady flow of cars coming for the free AARP-Tax Aid and even more coming for lunch at the Potlach Bistro or coffee at Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato. The center’s senior lunch program, intended to help address food insecurity among seniors, has been averaging 45 lunches per day.

The pop-up clinic was part of a larger county-wide initiative to vaccinate seniors. The Edmonds Senior Center received the call on Friday about the available vaccines. Soon after, an email was sent to 1,500 senior center members, age 60 or older. The light response suggested that most had been vaccinated. This response aligns with the recent CDC report that 76% of Americans age 65 or older have been vaccinated. Those who were not yet vaccinated were grateful for the opportunity.

Special thanks to South County Fire & Rescue Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman and her team, and Edmonds Waterfront Center volunteers Charlie andKyle Gaul, Edmonds-Woodway High School sophomore Jack Rice, and Elaine Sonntag Johnson for helping with traffic control and logistics.

The Waterfront Center remains closed to the public due to COVID restrictions, with the exception of the Potlatch Bistro, and one-on-one healthccare services by appointment only. Visit www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org to learn how you can join us for our virtual opening and panel discussion featuring Rick Steves, set for noon April 22.

— Submitted by Daniel Johnson, CEO

Edmonds Senior/Waterfront Center