School board to discuss 2021-22 staffing, district policy amendments at April 27 meeting

Due to a decrease in student enrollment, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors’ Tuesday will consider adopting a reduced educational plan for the 2021-22 school year.

At its April 27 business meeting, the board will hold the first reading for a reduced educational program that may see some staffing reductions. Impacted staff are set to be notified by May 15.

Also during the meeting, the board is set to hold a first reading to adopt revisions to the district’s sexual education policy to bring it in line with the recently passed SB 5395 Comprehensive Sexual Health Education. Per the meeting agenda, updates clarify that in grades K-3 social emotional learning is the focus and that comprehensive sexual health education will take place in grades 4-5. The reporting requirements are consistent with what the district already have in place.

Other new business items include proposed revisions to policies regarding freedom of expression which will bring the district in alignment with the recently passed Washington New Voices Act. One example of the proposed amendments would be allowing student journalists to have more control over their publications.

The board is also set to approve multiple agreements between the district and the Edmonds Education Association regarding staffing needs for the 2021-22 school year.

Students from Spruce Elementary will present their efforts to translate global issues into local actions. According to the agenda, the presentation will show how second-grade students create enrichment items for orphaned bear cubs.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 and can be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.