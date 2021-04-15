SnoPUD earns 2021 Energy Star Award for excellence

For the second year in a row, Snohomish County PUD has been recognized for promotion of energy-efficiency products.

The agency received the 2021 Energy Star Award for Excellence for promotional efforts in expanding energy-efficiency outreach and delivering 35,000 free Energy Star-certified energy-efficiency bundles to customer households, resulting in over 4.3 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) saved.

Energy Star Excellence awards are given to companies and organizations for their contributions to energy efficiency. You can find a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about Energy Star’s awards program at energystar.gov/awardwinners.

“Energy efficiency and conservation are a key part of the PUD’s commitment to serve our customers with clean and affordable energy,” said Pam Baley, PUD assistant general manager of customer & energy services. “This award is an honor and a reflection of the hard work of our employees to reach customers in effective and unique ways during a challenging year.”

In 2020, the PUD focused its efforts on helping customers lower their energy usage and bills as they dealt with significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Key accomplishments include:

· Reduced overall energy needs by more than 53 million kilowatt-hours (kWh), saving customers approximately $5 million.

· Provided more than 4,000 EKITs, consisting mainly of LEDs to welcome customers new the PUD’s income-qualified discount program. These EKITs resulted in customers saving almost 200,000 kWh.

· Offered three distinct bundles of energy-efficiency products to local businesses highly impacted by the pandemic, including commercial kitchens, retail establishments and office spaces. Business customers claimed 822 bundles for a savings of almost 2 million kWh.

· Updated Energy Star clothes washer offer to $50 Smart Reward and simplified qualifications, making the process easier and more appealing for sales associates to promote.

· Sold more than 250 Energy Star-certified heat pump water heaters during a five-week limited time offer, surpassing the previous year’s promotion by 412%.

· Conducted a Spring Smart Rewards sweepstakes to draw customers to the PUD’s Smart Rewards site, which features Energy Star products, that resulted in more than 3,800 customer entries, an increase of 135% over 2019.

The PUD is partnering with manufacturers to provide a combined limited-time offer on Google Nest and ecobee smart thermostats for its customers through April 22. The offer includes manufacturer price discounts and PUD instant rebates on three smart thermostat models: Google Nest’s Snow and Charcoal thermostats and ecobee’s smart thermostat with voice control. All three products can be found on the PUD Marketplace at marketplace.snopud.com.