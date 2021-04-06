South County Fire offering COVID-19 vaccines in Lynnwood April 8

South County Fire, under the direction of the Snohomish Health District, will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Northwest Life Church, 6510 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Registration is required here.

The vaccine is the Johnson and Johnson single-dose, and it’s free with no insurance information needed.

Those eligible include seniors age 65 and older, all people 50 years and older living in multigenerational households, and people 16 or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high riks for severe COVID-19 illness.

Masks and social distancing are required, and participants are asked to b prepared to wait 15 minuts after receiving their vaccinations.