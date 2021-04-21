Space still available in free Community Action Training School beginning in May

A few spots are still open for a series of free classes that begin in May to educate and empower community members with a passion for streams, clean water and local wildlife. The Community Action Training School (CATS) provides nine virtual lectures as well as regional field trips in exchange for participants agreeing to volunteer on a local watershed improvement project of their choice.

“Protecting and restoring our rivers and natural areas requires so many partners – from national governments to local ones, from nonprofit organizations to responsible businesses,” said Sarah Heerhartz, executive director of Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group. “I have seen how passionate neighbors can play a huge role – from restoring their local parks, to holding elected official accountable.”

Online applications to the program are here. More information about the classes and schedule is available from both Sound Salmon Solutions and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group, which are coordinating it.

Organizers said that people enrolled in the program have created positive impacts on watersheds through various types of projects. Examples included the creation of Students Saving Salmon at Edmonds-Woodway High School, community-led restoration events, and translation of interpretive signs in a park to the languages most often spoken in that neighborhood.

You can learn more about the program in our earlier story here.