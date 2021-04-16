Sponsor spotlight: Leap into spring in Edmonds

Spring has sprung and it’s time to shake off those winter blahs and welcome the change of season. Now is the perfect time to think about Mother’s Day, which is just around the corner, as well as updating your personal look and your space for you spring. Read below for all the ways to do those things in downtown Edmonds!

Shop & Dine Local During Edmonds Localvore

One of the most anticipated events each spring is Edmonds Localvore. Started in 2014 by five local businesswomen to celebrate local, the event has grown to include many businesses throughout Downtown Edmonds. Each participant has a unique special offer, and there is a raffle for a much-coveted grand prize.

The Localvore spring shopping and dining event will take place Thursday, April 29 through Sunday, May 2. The timing is perfect to shop for the moms on your list, grab a tasty meal and pick up a little something for yourself.

This year will feature 27 fabulous local retailers and restaurants: Anchor Chic, Artista Wine Cellars, Canarino Gelato, Cascadia Art Museum, C’est la Vie, Crow, Demetri’s Woodstone Taverna, FIELD, Fire and the Feast, HouseWares, J. Rankin Jewellers, Kelnero, MaJe, MarKet, Moda Salon, Pelindaba Lavender, Rebekah’s Boutique, Red Twig Bakery & Cafe, Rogue, Salt & Iron, San Kai Sushi, Santa Fe Grill & Cantina Edmonds, Scratch, Stranded By the Sea, The Refinery Salon, Walnut Street Coffee and The Wooden Spoon Kitchen Shop.

Spring Personal Care

Spring marks the season of new beginnings and what better time than to try out a new look or personal care routine! Edmonds is full of great salons and spas for all of your beauty needs. Here are a few to check out.

In the market for a new ‘do? Open in Edmonds since October 2020, The Basement Salon has a team of expert stylists ready to work with you to give you the perfect custom cut or color. You can view examples of their work on their Instagram page and you can conveniently book your appointment online. They also carry a variety of high quality products from lines like Seven, Unite, Eleven Australia, and Color Wow. They also have a special local line called Handmade, which is an all-natural vegan skin and body care line that is a 100% chemical free and made in La Conner. In April, The Basement Salon is running a “Spring Forward to a New You” special where you receive 20% the purchase of any two products, mixing and matching allowed!

MODA Hair Café and Day Spa not only does beautiful cuts and colors, they also have staff that specialize in hair extensions as well as lash and brow care. You can schedule a lash or brow tint to streamline your daily beauty routine. They also offer lash extensions for an extra level of wow. And don’t forget about your skin needs. Moda has a menu of facials and peels so you can put your best face forward this season.

Can’t wait for those summer days by the pool or at the beach? Seattle Sugar Spa in Edmonds is your go-to for safe hair removal. They use the process called sugaring that is an all-natural process that many consider more gentle than other hair removal techniques. Spring is the best time to plan ahead for your hair removal needs before summer weather hits. Starting now allows for the “grow out phase” to take place before it’s time to hit the beach. In addition to sugaring, Sugar Spa offers LED anti-aging treatments and a full array of options for facials. They also have at home virtual appointments for skin care consultations as well as a virtual facial where you are provided with a custom facial kit and then guided through your own facial online while at home.

And we can’t forget about the men! RAAD’s Barbershop is now open on Main, offering men’s cuts, beard trims, hot lather shaves, neck trims, kids cuts, and traditional straight razor shaves. They are open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, for your barbering needs!

To see the many personal care service providers in downtown Edmonds, check out edmondsdowntown.org/category/services-edmonds/beauty-salon-spa.

Spruce up Your Space

Spring cleaning is one chore many people tackle this time of year. And once you’ve accomplished those tasks, why not consider a few updates.

Edmonds Bookshop is a great first stop if you are looking for how-to books on gardening or decorating or you just want to pick up some recommended fiction reads to relax and dive into. Also, check out their Facebook live events on a variety of topics. Coming up on April 22 is their annual poetry reading that is open for all to attend.

For you green thumbs, Bountiful Home and Nursery is stocked up and ready for your gardening needs. Their outdoor nursery features a wide variety of plants perfect for porches on containers or your flower beds. And inside you will find a fantastically curated collection of vintage décor and other beautiful items to elevate your interiors.

Garden Gear & Gallery is also ready for spring gardening. They have an inventory of glass garden décor that will reflect the light on those upcoming sunny days. Also check out their stock of seeds, indoor plants, and cute stone garden ornaments.

C’est la Vie is always full of unexpected treasures for the home. From beautiful drinkware to sip from after doing all of your spring chores, to cheerful wall décor, unique accessories, and above all, one of the best shops for finding a gift for the hard-to-buy-for person in your life, this shop is a must-visit place.

For more information about all the wonderful local businesses in downtown Edmonds, please visit edmondsdowntown.org.

— By Kelsey Foster

