Sponsor spotlight: Shop lawn and garden bargains at local estate sales

As the warmer weather graces us this spring and summer, many start brewing up more inspiration for their lawns and gardens. Needless to say, the pandemic has grounded us at home, giving extra time and motivation to create the sanctuary we envision.

The average homeowner will spend hundreds of dollars a month on lawn care and up to thousands on landscaping projects and materials. Now more than ever, saving money and finding a bargain is at the forefront of our minds. Shopping at estate sales is a great way to find the items to complete your project on a budget

Check out these awesome cobalt blue planters. These sold for a fair price first thing at Ginny’s Girls most recent estate sale in Picnic Point. We come across all kinds of planters, pots, and garden accessories that our shoppers can’t wait to take home.

Power tools, lawn and garden tools, even miscellaneous hand tools can be costly. Ginny’s Girls has experience selling all kinds of tools. We enjoy how exciting it is for our shoppers to find the right equipment at the right price.

Vintage garden and yard art are such a fun way to enhance your project. This awesome wagon sold at Ginny’s Girls Bellevue estate sale a few weeks ago.

This meditating Buddha statue was such a fun find at one of our recent sales. Ginny’s often sells several kinds of concrete statues, bird baths, fountains, benches, and outdoor furniture.

Ginny’s Girls Estate Services is thrilled to be kicking off the spring and summer season. Providing our community with quality items at bargain prices gives us joy and motivation! Check out our website or contact us any time for information about our upcoming sales.

206-979-9030

www.ginnysestates.com

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services