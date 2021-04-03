Town of Woodway Council meeting agenda for April 5, 2021

The Town of Woodway April 5, 2021 council meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone.

Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 606 068 612#.

The meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so via video or audio connection. Please keep yourself muted until the appropriate time. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.

Council agendas are subject to change before or during the council meetings upon motion. All times are approximate.

6:00 P.M. Call to Order, Flag Salute, & Roll Call

6:00 P.M. I Approval of Payments – April 5, 2021 Claims, March 2021 Payroll

6:05 P.M. II Approval of Minutes – March 15, 2021

6:10 P.M. Public Comments*

6:15 P.M. III Council Reports

6:20 P.M. IV Mayor’s Report

6:25 P.M. V Town Administrator’s Report

6:30 P.M. VI Ordinance 2021-627: Amending WMC 2.20 – Planning Commission

6:35 P.M. VII Confirmation of Planning Commission Appointments

6:40 P.M. VIII Ordinance 2021-626: Title 12 – Buildings and Construction

7:00 P.M. IX Resolution 2021-425: Fee Schedule

7:05 P.M. X Ordinance 2021-628: Amending WMC 2.16 – Salary Schedule

7:10 P.M. XI Extend Interlocal Agreement with Snohomish County Department of

Emergency Management for Emergency Management Services

7:15 P.M. XII Electrical Repairs at Town Hall

7:20 P.M. XIII 4th Quarter 2020 Finance Report

7:30 P.M. XIV 1st Quarter 2021 Finance Report

7:35 P.M. XV American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) – COVID-Related Expenditures

7:40 P.M. XVI Discussion: Communication Strategy

7:55 P.M. General Council Discussion – Choice of Subjects

8:00 P.M. Adjournment