Under the Weather: Showers return for first half of weekend before drying out Sunday

Spring is in full swing in Western Washington, with a healthy dose of sun and showers that has a little something for everyone to enjoy. Showers are not uncommon for this time of the year (ever heard the phrase “April showers bring May flowers”?), but it’s always a nice bonus when the sun peaks out.

This weekend will have a little something for everybody, whether you enjoy the sun or showers. If you look at the image below (taken from Thursday afternoon), you can see a system lurking offshore (line of clouds just off the coast).

This frontal system will begin to impact us Thursday night into Friday, bringing showers to the region. The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model, also known as the HRRR, shows the rain arriving at around 2 in the morning. The product shown below is the “composite reflectivity” product, which essentially simulates what the radar image could look like at that time.

Showers will likely be present for most of the day on Friday, along with some breezy conditions. Temperatures will not be super warm, with highs reaching close to 60, which is pretty close to average for this time of year.

After the main front passes through, scattered showers will remain at times throughout the day on Saturday. Things should lean towards drying out as the day progresses. After this passing system, a ridge of high pressure looks to build over the area, helping contribute to the drier weather.

Sunday is looking to be the nicest day of the weekend, albeit not super warm. But it should be dry! If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend, Sunday would be the best day for it.

Headed into next week, another weak system is expected on Monday before mostly drying out Tuesday and Wednesday. Models aren’t suggesting any crazy high temperatures in the coming days at this point, but normal high temperatures are on the uphill climb, so highs in the 60s are becoming more normal. May is just around the corner, after all. Summer is coming!

Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Knowles