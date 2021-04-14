What’s up with Bank of America branch closure in Edmonds?

Readers have asked about the status of the Bank of America Branch at 3rd Avenue and Main Street in downtown Edmonds, which has a sign stating it is closed “due to circumstances beyond our control.”
We posed the question to Britney Sheehan, Bank of America senior vice president and media relations manager, and here’s what she said:
“We continue to take several steps to support our clients and employees during the health crisis, including some temporary financial center closures. This is the case with our Edmonds Financial Center (at 306 Main Street). Our temporary financial center closures have occurred in areas where we’re seeing fewer visits; where a smaller location may be close to a larger location that is better able to accommodate physical distancing; or when our staffing is not sufficient for all to remain open.
“We have three other financial centers within a five mile radius of our Edmonds location that are open, including our Aurora Village and Lynnwood centers. Our branch locator tool on our website offers the most up to date information on hours of operation as well as the nearest ATMs.”
There is also a dedicated number (866-834-9286) that clients can call for more information, she said.
“I want to stress that when a center closes, we work to reopen it as soon as possible,”Sheehan continued, “however, clients also always have the ability to manage many of their financial needs through our ATM network, which will remain available, as well as through our mobile banking and online at bankofamerica.com. We appreciate our clients’ understanding and flexibility during these unprecedented times.”
You haven’t had even close to adequate staff in that bank for years before covid sprang up…and you know it.
After a discussion with a BOA Mgr before covid, I couldn’t go in due to serious concerns if I caught this.
At that time I finally got him to admit their goal is to be totally paperless..thats why an ATM is there. Now sometimes I may want more than 800.00 in cash…too bad, come back tomorrow. Whose money is it? Anyone. Get your cash like bitmap you or going to be so sorry. You see I went to BOA at least once a week, as I do not do my banking on a wireless laptop. I was advised by a computer expert not to do that. Oh since the ATM is operating during a pandemic, they changed it to 1,000. A. Day. My money….like that?. I say *them…if we or a resident owns that property site take it. I have no idea but the city planners do. Do it, show me your muscles citizens of both parties here in Edmonds. No one wants to be actually in one of the science fiction novels many of us, includes me, who read them. As it turns out pretty prophetic they were. So…we had our warning…we are seeing that warning now, only unlike fiction we can change this insanity.
Reading in between the lines:
The Edmonds branch is underutilized and poor performing (this should be obvious to everyone in town, as BoA has cut staffing levels and services at the downtown location over the last several years). BoA is using Covid as an excuse to close underperforming branches and keep open those near higher traffic locations. This keep costs low and profits higher. It’s a really good business decision that has nothing to do with safety employees or customers.
The Edmonds location is large. Excessively large. Aurora village and Lynnwood are not materially larger, at least from the outside. Even if they are bigger, you cannot make a straight faced argument that the downtown Edmonds location doesn’t support social distancing. For BoA to say this is a safety issue to ensure customers go to a “large” location that can support social distancing is nothing but a load of crap mask the real issue. This is a strictly financial decision and BoA is using the pandemic try and paint a different picture.
FWIW – I hope BoA does close that location. It’s prime real estate downtown and could be development better serving the broader community.