What’s up with Bank of America branch closure in Edmonds?

Readers have asked about the status of the Bank of America Branch at 3rd Avenue and Main Street in downtown Edmonds, which has a sign stating it is closed “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

We posed the question to Britney Sheehan, Bank of America senior vice president and media relations manager, and here’s what she said:

“We continue to take several steps to support our clients and employees during the health crisis, including some temporary financial center closures. This is the case with our Edmonds Financial Center (at 306 Main Street). Our temporary financial center closures have occurred in areas where we’re seeing fewer visits; where a smaller location may be close to a larger location that is better able to accommodate physical distancing; or when our staffing is not sufficient for all to remain open.

“We have three other financial centers within a five mile radius of our Edmonds location that are open, including our Aurora Village and Lynnwood centers. Our branch locator tool on our website offers the most up to date information on hours of operation as well as the nearest ATMs.”

There is also a dedicated number (866-834-9286) that clients can call for more information, she said.