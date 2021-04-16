Work of Kizzie Jones spotlighted during National Poetry Month

In honor of National Poetry Month, Mark Boyd from Idaho read poetry daily from March 29-April 2 on Spokane Public Radio — and one of the works was the prose poem of Edmonds resident Kizzie Jones, “Our Grandmothers” from the anthology, “Writing In Place: Prose & Poetry from the Pacific Northwest.”

“I was deeply moved by Mark’s tender and melodic reading,” Jones said. “It was a nod to my work and honoring my Omi’s memory. It is less than three minutes long. Enjoy!”

You can hear Mark’s reading of Jones’ work here.

The anthology is available for purchase at The Edmonds Bookshop, The Neverending Book Shop and online.