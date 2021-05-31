City to present design recommendations for Edmonds bike lane project June 2

City of Edmonds staff are hosting an online public meeting Wednesday, June 2 from 6-7 p.m. to present the design recommendations for the citywide bicycle lanes project.

According to the city, the project’s design team used ideas and feedback collected from the public during meeting in late February to develop design recommendations aimed at providing a balanced approach for placing bike lanes on the existing streets. Those design recommendations were presented to the Edmonds City Council May 4; you can read more in our story here and can also access the presentation at bikelanes.edmondswa.gov.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Parking will be maintained on the west side of 9th/100th

Parking will be maintained on the north side of Walnut/Bowdoin

Bicycle lanes will be installed on both sides of Bowdoin

A northbound bike lane will be installed through the Westgate intersection. In the interest of balancing all modes of travel through this intersection southbound lanes will get both shared-lane markings, or “sharrows” along with off-ramps for cyclists to get on to the sidewalk and walk their bikes through if they find that a more comfortable option to get through the intersection.

The intersection at 220th and 9th/1ooth will be set up differently to mitigate current amount of lane shift for northbound motorists.

Pedestrian crossings will be enhanced on Bowdoin, 9th and 100th.

City staff will recap this presentation and open the floor to residents who want to ask questions or provide comment. A link to the zoom meeting can be found at the project website: bikelanes.edmondswa.gov

Contact Ryan Hague at 425-771-0220 or by email at ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov if you have questions about the project or if you are unable to access the online information or attend the online public meeting. If you want the project information in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services for this project information.

Si tiene problemas para comprender el inglés, puede pedir, sin costo, servicios de ayuda lingüística, para la información de este proyecto, poniéndose en contacto con Mr. Ryan Hague a ryan.hague@edmondswa.govo llamando al 425-771-0220.