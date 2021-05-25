Community Transit offering customers free rides to get vaccination

Community Transit is now offering people free rides on the bus to get their COVID-19 vaccination. The free round-trip does not require customers provide any documents. They can simply state they are traveling to get the vaccine or returning from receiving it. The free ride can be used to travel to mass vaccination sites, a doctor’s office, pharmacy or wherever the customer plans to get vaccinated.

“We want to help as many people as possible get the vaccine so that our community can enjoy a return to normal life with family and friends,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “A free ride can make the difference for people who have not been able to get a vaccine before now.”

Community Transit worked with the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce to provide the first transit-focused mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Snohomish County at Ash Way Park & Ride. The site is easily accessible by transit; there are 17 bus routes serving this location. Appointments are encouraged but not required. A drive-thru option is also available.

People using Community Transit’s paratransit service, DART, have had access to free rides for vaccines since February.

To plan a trip to any location, go to www.communitytransit.org/ or call 425-353-RIDE (7433) or TTY Relay 711.

Free bus rides will be offered through Wednesday, June 30.